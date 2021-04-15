Thunder Bay – NEWS – A Thunder Bay man armed with what at first TBPS thought was an apparent handgun was arrested on Wednesday evening after he refused to comply with police demands and instead continued to approach officers.

Thunder Bay Police Service’s Uniform Patrol Branch officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of Mapleward Road just after 8 pm on Wednesday, April 14 following multiple reports of an aggressive male in the area.

When police arrived they observed a male matching the description provided by dispatchers.

The male appeared to be in possession of a black handgun.

The male refused to comply with police demands and began approaching officers.

Police took advantage of an opportunity to utilize oleoresin capsicum spray – more commonly known as pepper spray.

This distracted the suspect and allowed officers to complete an arrest while avoiding serious injury to themselves, the accused, or to members of the public.

Following the arrest police seized a replica handgun from the accused.

Jason Theadore HEYDER, 30, of Thunder Bay, now faces charges including Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, and Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order.

HEYDER appeared in bail court on Thursday, April 15, 2021 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law. All accused are, under law considered innocent until proven guilty.

If you have any information that could assist investigators in this or any other crime, please call Thunder Bay Police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.