Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police seek help from the public to locate a missing 14-year-old girl.

Mackenzie Boucher-Legarde was last seen on Saturday, April 10, 2021 in the Shuniah Street area at approximately 5:30 pm.

Mackenzie Boucher-Legarde is an Indigenous female. She is about 5’6″ tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Mackenzie Boucher-Legarde has a thin build and fair complexion. She has long curly dark brown hair, and brown eyes.

Mackenzie Boucher-Legarde was wearing a black zip-up sweater, green camouflage pants, and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mackenzie Boucher-Legarde is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.