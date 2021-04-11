Thunder Bay – NEWS – At approximately 09:00am today Thunder Bay Fire & Rescue (TBFR) responded to a 911 call for a report of a house fire in a duplex residence in the 300 block of Arundel Street.

The Thunder Bay Fire Rescue crew responding from Station 5 on Hodder Avenue.

Units were on scene within three minutes of receiving the call from fire dispatch. This fire crew reported heavy smoke conditions coming from the main floor windows of one side of the duplex home.

Donning self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) fire fighters were able to quickly stretch a hose line and begin efforts to conduct a fire attack and enter to search for occupants within the structure. The heavy smoke hampered initial efforts to locate and contain a well advanced contents fire that was located in the basement of the residence.

A second alarm was ordered by the responding Platoon Chief. When additional fire crews were on scene, fire fighters evacuated occupants from the adjacent section of this semi-detached occupancy. Fire crews were able to bring the basement fire under control quickly and then complete a thorough search of the building. No occupants were found to be inside the residence during the time of the fire.

Smoke, fire and water damage to half of the semi-detached structure was significant. There was no fire or smoke damage to the other half of the semi-detached home, and there were no injuries reported by any person on scene at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not determined at the time of this release. TBFR crews remained on the scene until a fire investigator arrived to take control of the scene, securing it for further investigation.

There were no civilian or fire fighter injuries as a result of this fire.

A total of 6 Pumpers, 1 Aerial Ladder, 1 Platoon Chief and a TBFR investigator responded to this incident.