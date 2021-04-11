Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Atlantic Huron, a Canadian Steamship Lines bulk carrier is in the Port of Thunder Bay. Members of the crew have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for CSL tells NetNewsLedger that none of the crew are hospitalized, and the cases are at this point mild.

“Canada Steamship Lines (“CSL”) confirms that on April 8, 2021, several seafarers on board the self-unloading bulk carrier Atlantic Huron tested positive for COVID-19. Only mild symptoms have been reported.The vessel is currently berthed at a secure facility in Thunder Bay.

CSL states that “All crew members have disembarked the vessel as per COVID-19 personnel transfer protocols and have been transported to a hotel for quarantine.

“A two-day disinfection of the vessel is underway according to Health Canada guidelines. Once the vessel receives clearance by Transport Canada’s Unified Command Center, a new crew will board the vessel and Atlantic Huron will depart Thunder Bay to continue its scheduled voyage to Quebec City.”

CSL is providing ongoing support to the seafarers whose safety, comfort and well-being is of paramount importance.

Pre-Screening of Crew Was Done

Prior to boarding Atlantic Huron or any CSL vessel, seafarers are pre-screened for COVID-19. Once approved for boarding, they are instructed by CSL to follow strict health and safety protocols when traveling to the ship and provided with personal protection equipment including face masks, latex gloves and hand sanitizer. Once onboard the vessel, they must undergo a mandatory COVID-19 PCR test administered by a health professional and practice social distancing for 14 days.

On March 31, 2021, the entire crew complement of Atlantic Huron was on board the vessel in Sarnia, Ontario, to begin the navigation season. On April 1, 2021, each seafarer tested negative for COVID-19 prior to the ship’s departure on April 2, 2021.

CSL is not aware of any breach to its pre-boarding or onboard COVID-19 protocols and is working with health authorities to determine the cause of transmission.

The CSL contingency team is also working in close collaboration with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and Ontario Regional Task Force, who are providing direction and support.

The health and safety of all seafarers and the community remain CSL’s top priorities.”