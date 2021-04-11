Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Thunder Bay.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Significant rainfall expected tonight through Monday night.

Rain is forecast to either continue or redevelop over the area this evening. This rain will then continue tonight into Monday. Rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm are expected by Monday morning.

An additional 15 to 25 mm of rainfall will possible Monday and Monday night. However, at this time there remains some uncertainty as to the exact amounts that will occur.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is a possibility.