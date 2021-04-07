Thunder Bay – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 42-year-old Yvonne Ooshag.

Yvonne was last seen at 11 am on April 6, 2021 in the area of John Street and Algoma Street.

Yvonne is an Indigenous female, 5’8″, 167 lbs, with a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown/grey hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Yvonne Ooshag is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.