Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – Another sure sign of spring, the first Northwest Region Fire report.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services

Northwest Fire Region

April 6, 2021: Time of Report – 15:28

Northwest Region

There were no new forest fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the afternoon of April 6.

At the time of this update there are a total of three fires burning in the Northwest Region, two fires are under control and one fire is being observed.

The fire hazard in the region is mainly moderate to high in areas where weather stations are reporting.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise. Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.

Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.