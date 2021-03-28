Sachigo Lake – WEATHER – Environment Canada has upgraded the weather advisory to a Winter Storm Warning for a number of areas of Northern Ontario as of 3:45 PM on March 28, 2021.

The weather service says that an intensifying low-pressure system will track across Far Northern Ontario from the Prairies.

Snow will develop Monday morning over the Sandy Lake region and will move into Sachigo Lake and Big Trout Lake Monday afternoon.

Snow will gradually taper from west to east on Tuesday. Easterly to northeasterly winds gusting to 70 km/h will result in blowing snow and significantly reduced visibilities.

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Environment Canada says there will be heavy snowfall with blowing snow on Monday and Tuesday.

Total snowfall amounts of 25 to 40 centimetres is possible. Snowfall combined with winds gusting to 70 km/h producing blowing snow and drifting snow.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Take extra care when walking or travelling in affected areas.