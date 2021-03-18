Is there anyone who doesn’t know about the Kardashian effect?

Between 2000 and 2018, interest in butt lifts increased by 256%. When Kylie Jenner admitted getting her lips done in 2015, searches for “lip fillers” went up over 3,000%.

Now, if you’ve always wanted fuller-looking lips a la Kylie, you should know that she swears by the work of Dr. Simon Ourian in Beverly Hills. What she liked about Dr. Ourian is how he makes her lips look natural.

If that sounds like something you want to try, let’s talk about the type of lip augmentation Kylie goes for. We’ll also discuss what you can expect from the procedure, plus why it’s important to choose the best doctor for enhancing the look of your lips.

Understanding Your Lip Augmentation Options

Lip augmentation procedures can be surgical or non-surgical. Lip implants, which are a permanent option, involve making an incision in each corner of the mouth. The procedure takes about 30 minutes and requires anesthesia.

As for non-surgical options, there’s dermal filler injections a.k.a. Kylie Jenner’s choice. These are injected into the upper and lower lips, and patients can enjoy fuller-looking lips for up to eight months. Though some might think the effects of lip fillers are too temporary, Kylie recommends them, saying, “It’s annoying to keep going back, but you have the option of stopping it.”

More on Lip Fillers: What to Expect

It’s one thing to want Kylie Jenner’s lips and another thing to expect that yours will look just like hers after the procedure. Everyone’s face is different. Bigger isn’t always better, and you’re better off with a doctor who knows how to work with your mouth’s configuration to achieve natural results.

Of course, you also don’t want to get lip fillers only to come home feeling like there’s no noticeable difference from the way your lips used to look. Even though the treatment takes half an hour to an hour, your results will last for months.

Rather than getting disappointed with the outcome and having your fillers dissolved, it pays to have that one-on-one meeting with a consultant who will listen to your goals and expectations.

You deserve to have lips you can proudly show off, and that’s easier to achieve when you have someone like Dr. Ourian, who knows how to develop a personally tailored treatment plan for each patient.

Want to Know More About Lip Augmentation by Dr. Ourian?

Fuller, plumper lips are part of Kylie Jenner’s brand, and there’s no doubt when it comes to lip augmentation that Kylie is indeed the queen.