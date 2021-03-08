Thunder Bay – NEWS – In the ongoing efforts by Thunder Bay Police to combat illegal and dangerous drugs in Thunder Bay police have charged an Ottawa man Sunday with drug-trafficking related offences amid an investigation into a possible home-takeover incident.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Amelia Street West just after noon on Sunday, March 7, 2021 in response to reports of the possible home takeover and drug trafficking.

Officers arrived and learned an unwanted Ottawa man was in the home and using it for suspected drug-trafficking activities.

The accused was also found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cash in excess of $5,000CAD, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The accused was arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Nathnael Mesfin GIRMA, 18, of Ottawa, is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Nathnael Mesfin GIRMA appeared in bail court on Monday, March 8, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of Wednesday, March 10.

To learn more about home takeover, Thunder Bay Police ask you to visit: www.thunderbay.ca/en/city-services/home-takeovers.aspx.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.