Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police are seeking assistance in locating Serena Achneepineskum a missing Indigenous teenager.

Serena is described as a 15-year-old Indigenous female.

She is about 6 feet, 140 lbs, short black hair, brown eyes. fair complexion and has dimples. Serena was last seen wearing dark grey sweatpants, black parka with fur trim and brown boots with fur trim.

Please contact Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 with any information regarding the whereabouts of Serena Achneepineskum