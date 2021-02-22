257 Active Cases – 36 New Cases on February 22, 2021

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has reported reporting 36 (thirty-six) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The current active case total is 257. Eight cases were resolved in the past 24 hours.

Case Breakdown

25 Close contacts

1 Thunder Bay District Jail outbreak

6 No known exposure

4 Pending

There are two additional people in Hospital. There are 14 people in hospital and four in Intensive Care.

Westgate CVI and Kingsway Park Public School are going fully virtual following the declaration by the TBDHU that there have been COVID-19 cases at the schools.

Late Sunday, the Heath Unit reported that at St. James Public School three cases of the virus have been confirmed.

There are also cases of the virus at Corpus Christi School and Pope John Paul II Catholic schools.

Dr DeMille and the Health Unit have taken steps, “With the increase in cases in our schools over the weekend, it is important that we all do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community. This includes following new protocols issued by the Province, as well as TBDHU’s own:

𝐼𝑓 𝑎𝑛𝑦 𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑜𝑛 𝑖𝑛 𝑦𝑜𝑢𝑟 ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑒ℎ𝑜𝑙𝑑 𝑖𝑠 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑎 ℎ𝑖𝑔ℎ 𝑟𝑖𝑠𝑘 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑡𝑎𝑐𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑠𝑜𝑚𝑒𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑤ℎ𝑜 ℎ𝑎𝑠 𝐶𝑂𝑉𝐼𝐷-19, 𝑎𝑛𝑦 𝑠𝑡𝑢𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑠 𝑖𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑒ℎ𝑜𝑙𝑑 𝑠ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑙𝑑 𝑁𝑂𝑇 𝑎𝑡𝑡𝑒𝑛𝑑 𝑠𝑐ℎ𝑜𝑜𝑙 𝑖𝑛-𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑜𝑛 𝑑𝑢𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑟𝑖𝑠𝑘 𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑜𝑑. 𝑊𝑜𝑟𝑘 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑦𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑑’𝑠 𝑠𝑐ℎ𝑜𝑜𝑙 𝑡𝑜 𝑑𝑒𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑒 𝑎𝑙𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑜𝑝𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠.

Changes to School Busing

The Ministry of Education has recently made updates to the COVID-19 School Screening Tool and the TBDHU has updated their symptom and return to school requirements:

Staff, school bus drivers and students with only one symptom, should stay home until:

– They receive a negative COVID-19 test result

– They receive an alternate diagnosis by a health care professional, or

-It has been 10 day since their symptoms onset and they are feeling better.

All asymptomatic household contacts of symptomatic individuals should quarantine until symptomatic member household member:

– Receives a negative COVID -19 test result, or

– Receives an alternate diagnosis by a health care professional

You must screen for COVID-19 every day before getting on the bus, going to school/child care.

Minister of Health and Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu spoke on the current situation in Thunder Bay on Friday:

Ontario Case Numbers

Ontario is reporting 1,058 new cases of the COVID-19 virus on Monday.

Eleven more people have also died, this brings Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,872 people.

There are 325 new cases of the virus in Toronto, 215 new cases in Peel Region, and 87 new cases in York Region.