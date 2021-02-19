Thunder Bay – Rising COVID-19 numbers in Thunder Bay have Thunder Bay-Superior North MP and federal Minister of Health Patty Hajdu concerned.

The Minister is asking people to remain focused and vigilant in the coming weeks.

The Minister talks on how the vaccine delivery numbers are going, and on how distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is going, especially in the far north where there are so many vulnerable people.

The Minister says that the vaccine is the “Light at the end of the tunnel”.

However with rising numbers, Minister Hajdu says we all have to “buckle down” and keep focused on making sure our COVID-19 numbers start trending down.