Muskrat Dam, Ontario – Overnight on Monday, February 15 at approximately 12:30 am CST, the First Nation community of Muskrat Dam, approximately 568 kms north of Thunder Bay, experienced a community wide loss of power putting its residents and critical infrastructure at risk.

As the community mobilized to protect and potentially evacuate its vulnerable residents, technical crews, already working in the First Nation, were able to isolate the problem and troubleshoot the cause of the community blackout. Power was restored at 3:30 am CST thereby avoiding an evacuation order by Chief and Council.

The overnight outage shows how delicate the situation is as emergency partners prepare support plans to evacuate the community to Sioux Lookout should the need arise.

Over the last week, Muskrat Dam has been precariously managing a potential crisis situation pertaining to its diesel power plant. The facility is down to only one of three functioning generators required to power the entire community. Now working at overcapacity, the single generator is being pushed to its limit as the community tries to repair or replace the other two in order to be able to share the load and provide the needed redundancy to safely operate the power plant. As a result, a state of emergency has been in effect since Saturday, February 6.

Should the last generator completely fail, the community of approximately 300 people will be thrust into a deep freeze. Muskrat Dam has been facing the long term polar vortex that has gripped much of the north this past week with temperatures plunging as low as -60° Celsius with the wind chill factor. “Over 75% of our homes depend on either electric or oil heat, so during a power failure, a majority of our community members, especially elders, families and other vulnerable people, are at risk” said spokesperson Stan Beardy.

Muskrat Dam Chief Gordon Beardy added that “We already have a lack of housing in Muskrat Dam and we cannot afford to lose a single one. With no power or heat to keep the houses and pipes warm, flooding is a risk that could damage homes beyond repair.” Chief Beardy added that “we are grateful for the response from our Tribal Council, the Independent First Nation Alliance (IFNA), the Canadian Rangers, the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre (PEOC), our Federal partners, and the contractors working on the problem in our community.”