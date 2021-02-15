Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and Wequedong Lodge of Thunder Bay confirm that an outbreak has been declared at the facility in Thunder Bay.

The outbreak declaration was made after TBDHU identified two individuals with COVID-19 associated with Wequedong Lodge and determined that the transmission had occurred at the facility. This occurred outside of the resident care areas.

In collaboration with TBDHU, Wequedong Lodge of Thunder Bay has implemented additional measures for surveillance and to limit any further spread of the virus.