KENORA – Yesterday, Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced 38 new COVID-19 positive test results in the Kenora region.

Dr Kit Young Hoon, Medical Officer of Health says,“We have seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 positive test results in the Kenora region since early January. Most of the cases appear to be linked to a small number of social circles who tend to gather together. However with such a large number of cases, things can change rapidly and Kenora area residents must follow public health restrictions to prevent broad spread of the virus..”

NWHU is working closely with area partners to make sure that case and contact follow-up is happening in a timely way, that those who have tested positive are provided with the support they need, and to generally minimize the impact of COVID-19 in the Kenora region.

NWHU recommends that everyone assume COVID-19 is in their community and practise preventive measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge, good hand hygiene, and not touching their face. Anyone who has symptoms, or who has been in contact with a positive case, should self-isolate and get tested