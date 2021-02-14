Arctic Blaster Continues Across Region
Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Most of Western and Northern Ontario remain in the tight grip of Arctic air for Valentines Day 2021.
The Ontario Provincial Police report as of 05:30 am EST that an accident still has Highway 17 closed between Terrace Bay and Marathon.
Update: #Closure #TerraceBay #Marathon #HWY17 remains closed in both directions between Terrace Bay and Marathon due to a collision. #ONHwys
Extreme Cold Warning in effect for
- City of Thunder Bay
- Cloud Bay – Dorion
- Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake
- Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park
- Upsala – Raith
- Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
- Dryden – Vermilion Bay
- Ignace – English River
- Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
- Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
- Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul
- Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park
- Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell
- Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake
- Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika
- Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake
- Fort Severn
- Pickle Lake – Cat Lake
- Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake
- Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park
- Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake
- Marathon – Schreiber
- Nipigon – Rossport
- Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki
- Webequie
Thunder Bay Weather Outlook
It is a chilly -30 with the wind chill at -38 this morning to start the day in Thunder Bay.
The forecast is calling for clear skies early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High -22. Wind chill -41 this morning and -33 this afternoon.
Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Otherwise clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -34. Wind chill -32 this evening and -43 overnight.
Greenstone – Geraldton Weather
The weather warning is over for now in Greenstone. However it is still cold and it is likely the warning will be re-issued for tonight.
It is -25 this morning to start the day, with the wind chill at -32.
Flurries ending this afternoon then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 19. Wind chill minus 37 this morning and minus 26 this afternoon.
Tonight expect partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries this evening. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low overnight will be -33. The wind chill is forecast at -28 this evening and -42 overnight.
Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook
To start the morning in Sachigo Lake it is -34 with the wind chill at -42. The weather service is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries early this morning then sunny skies to follow. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h this morning. High -22. Wind chill -49 this morning and -33 this afternoon.
Tonight, expect a few clouds. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -30. Wind chill -36 this evening and -41 overnight.
Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather
It is -35 in Dryden this morning. The wind chill is at -45. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30 percent chance of snow flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Winds will be from the northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High for Valentine’s Day is -25. Wind chill -47 this morning and -33 this afternoon.
Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Otherwise clear. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low -36. Wind chill -35 this evening and -42 overnight.