Arctic Blaster Continues Across Region

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Most of Western and Northern Ontario remain in the tight grip of Arctic air for Valentines Day 2021.

The Ontario Provincial Police report as of 05:30 am EST that an accident still has Highway 17 closed between Terrace Bay and Marathon.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for

City of Thunder Bay

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Fort Severn

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki

Webequie

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is a chilly -30 with the wind chill at -38 this morning to start the day in Thunder Bay.

The forecast is calling for clear skies early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High -22. Wind chill -41 this morning and -33 this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Otherwise clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -34. Wind chill -32 this evening and -43 overnight.

Greenstone – Geraldton Weather

The weather warning is over for now in Greenstone. However it is still cold and it is likely the warning will be re-issued for tonight.

It is -25 this morning to start the day, with the wind chill at -32.

Flurries ending this afternoon then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 19. Wind chill minus 37 this morning and minus 26 this afternoon.

Tonight expect partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries this evening. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low overnight will be -33. The wind chill is forecast at -28 this evening and -42 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

To start the morning in Sachigo Lake it is -34 with the wind chill at -42. The weather service is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries early this morning then sunny skies to follow. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h this morning. High -22. Wind chill -49 this morning and -33 this afternoon.

Tonight, expect a few clouds. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -30. Wind chill -36 this evening and -41 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is -35 in Dryden this morning. The wind chill is at -45. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30 percent chance of snow flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Winds will be from the northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High for Valentine’s Day is -25. Wind chill -47 this morning and -33 this afternoon.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Otherwise clear. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low -36. Wind chill -35 this evening and -42 overnight.