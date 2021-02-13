February 13, 2021 – Thunder Bay – Missing Man, Robert Dennhardt

By
NetNewsLedger
-
Missing

Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request help from the public in locating missing 47 year old Robert Dennhardt.

Robert was last seen at approximately 11:00 am on February 10th, 2021 in the 1300 block of Donald Street East.

Robert is described as being:

  • White male
  • 5’9″, 190 lbs
  • fair complexion
  • brown eyes, short brown hair, facial hair, and;
  • scar on his right leg from the knee down

He was last seen wearing:

  • black jacket
  • dark jogging pants
  • dark hoodie, and red and blue Nascar hat

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Dennhardt is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.

