Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request help from the public in locating missing 47 year old Robert Dennhardt.
Robert was last seen at approximately 11:00 am on February 10th, 2021 in the 1300 block of Donald Street East.
Robert is described as being:
- White male
- 5’9″, 190 lbs
- fair complexion
- brown eyes, short brown hair, facial hair, and;
- scar on his right leg from the knee down
He was last seen wearing:
- black jacket
- dark jogging pants
- dark hoodie, and red and blue Nascar hat
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Dennhardt is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.