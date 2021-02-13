Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request help from the public in locating missing 47 year old Robert Dennhardt.

Robert was last seen at approximately 11:00 am on February 10th, 2021 in the 1300 block of Donald Street East.

Robert is described as being:

White male

5’9″, 190 lbs

fair complexion

brown eyes, short brown hair, facial hair, and;

scar on his right leg from the knee down

He was last seen wearing:

black jacket

dark jogging pants

dark hoodie, and red and blue Nascar hat

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Dennhardt is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.