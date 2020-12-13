Christmas Ham—Smokehouse Maple New Fashioned

Perfect for everything from Thanksgiving to a boys’ or girls’ night in, this recipe takes on a timeless classic with a rich spin that’s hard to resist.

Ingredients:

2 oz MurLarkey Smokehouse Whiskey

½ oz maple syrup

4 dashes peychaud bitters

Directions:

Add ingredients into a mixing glass with ice, stir 15 turns. Pour into a rocks glass, and garnish with glazed ham cubes on a skewer, or Luxardo cherry.

The ideal holiday martini is here! Whether served on Christmas Eve, or for an intimate dinner as a dessert, this drink is bound to be a hit.

Ingredients:

2 oz MurLarkey Divine Clarity Vodka

1 oz Chambord liqueur

1 oz white crème de cacao

Directions:

Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass, and garnish with a fresh raspberry and sprig of mint.

Holiday Cranberry Julep

For a more refreshing option during the holiday party, try this spin on a Julep. It’s great as a welcome drink, but seamlessly transitions into an easy pairing for turkey, duck, or chicken entrees.

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz MurLarkey Divine Clarity Vodka OR MurLarkey ImaGination Gin

2 oz white cranberry juice

2 oz pink lemonade

Directions:

Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and stir or shake well. Pour into highball glass, garnish with 4 fresh cranberries and a rosemary sprig. Floater: red cranberry juice.

Dirty Santa

Get into the party mood with this uplifting and fun cocktail. It’s perfect for celebrating after a day in the snow, or for starting your night on the right note.

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz MurLarkey Coffee Whiskey

½ oz white crème de menthe

½ oz dark crème de cacao

½ oz cold brew coffee

1 oz vanilla creamer

Directions:

Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Pour into a rocks glass and garnish with a miniature candy cane.