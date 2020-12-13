The Craft Industry’s New Digital Powerhouse- Murlarkey Distilled Spirits- Enters The Spotlight For The Holidays

News Desk
​Despite it being a trying year for many startups in the alcohol space, Virginia based MurLarkey Distilled Spirits has sprung into prominence in 2020, putting major separation between itself and most American distilleries during the COVID-19 shutdown.
While most brands in the liquor industry treated the adversity with reserved inertia, MurLarkey by contrast saw an opportunity to adjust to the prevailing digital marketplace and fortify itself as an industry leader on channels such as Instagram- where its mixology videos often receive over 15,000 views– and across various distributor sites online such as Drizly.
Now, due to its emerging prominence as an e-comm leader in the space, MurLarkey is bring its world class concoctions for the holidays digital with a sampling menu of some of the most riveting concoctions that can be made from its spirits available on its online store.
Check them out below and send us your feedback.

Christmas Ham—Smokehouse Maple New Fashioned

Perfect for everything from Thanksgiving to a boys’ or girls’ night in, this recipe takes on a timeless classic with a rich spin that’s hard to resist.

Ingredients:

2 oz MurLarkey Smokehouse Whiskey

½ oz maple syrup

4 dashes peychaud bitters

Directions:

Add ingredients into a mixing glass with ice, stir 15 turns. Pour into a rocks glass, and garnish with glazed ham cubes on a skewer, or Luxardo cherry.

The ideal holiday martini is here! Whether served on Christmas Eve, or for an intimate dinner as a dessert, this drink is bound to be a hit.

Ingredients:

2 oz MurLarkey Divine Clarity Vodka

1 oz Chambord liqueur

1 oz white crème de cacao

Directions:

Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass, and garnish with a fresh raspberry and sprig of mint.

Holiday Cranberry Julep

For a more refreshing option during the holiday party, try this spin on a Julep. It’s great as a welcome drink, but seamlessly transitions into an easy pairing for turkey, duck, or chicken entrees.

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz MurLarkey Divine Clarity Vodka OR MurLarkey ImaGination Gin

2 oz white cranberry juice

2 oz pink lemonade

Directions:

Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and stir or shake well. Pour into highball glass, garnish with 4 fresh cranberries and a rosemary sprig. Floater: red cranberry juice.

Dirty Santa

Get into the party mood with this uplifting and fun cocktail. It’s perfect for celebrating after a day in the snow, or for starting your night on the right note.

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz MurLarkey Coffee Whiskey

½ oz white crème de menthe

½ oz dark crème de cacao

½ oz cold brew coffee

1 oz vanilla creamer

Directions:

Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Pour into a rocks glass and garnish with a miniature candy cane.