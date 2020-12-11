Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Patrol Support Callback Unit received information regarding a break and enter to a residence that occurred on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in the 200 block of Wilson Street.

Police learned a male had entered the residence just after 10:20 am EST on Tuesday, searched the home and stole a number of items before fleeing. A firearm was among the items stolen.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit became involved in the investigation. As a result of the continued investigation, police officers were able to identify a male suspect.

Just after 1 pm on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 officers located and arrested the accused male.

Ryan Glenn MARION, 28, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Theft Under $5,000

• Mischief Under $5,000

• Break and Enter

• Possession of Break and Enter Tools

• Breach of Probation x2

• Failure to Comply with a Judicial Release

MARION appeared in bail court on Thursday, December 10 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

The investigation remains ongoing and police continue to search for the stolen firearm.

If you have any information about this incident, or information regarding any similar break-in incidents, please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.