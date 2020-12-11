RAINY RIVER – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested 2 persons for Break and Enter.

On Thursday December 10, 2020 at 5:33 am Officers with the Rainy River District OPP received a report of a Break and Enter in progress at 297 Scott Street in Fort Frances. Officers were conducting focused patrols in the area and immediately attended the scene.

An investigation by uniformed members led to the quick identification and arrest of 2 males who were located at the scene.

As a result John Perrault (age 25) of Fort Frances and Jeremy Martin (age 32) of Fort Frances have been charged with;

Break and Enter – contrary to section 348(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Possession of break in instruments – contrary to section 351(1) of the criminal Code.

Both have been released on an Undertaking to appear in Court on December 29, 2020 in Fort Frances. None of the charges have been proven in a court of law.