Five People Arrested in Drug Sting

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police are continuing their efforts to remove illegal drugs from our community.

On Wednesday night, police arrested five suspects connected to a drug trafficking investigation. The arrests included a Mississauga man who attempted to take the firearm off of an arresting officer.

The arrests came as Thunder Bay Police Service’s and the OPP Intelligence Units executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 100 block of Franklin Street South just before 11 pm on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

The search was the result of an ongoing investigation into drug-trafficking activity.

When officers entered the home they located a male suspect who appeared to be in the process of destroying narcotics. The suspect refused to comply with police demands to stop what he was doing.

When approached the male attacked the officers. During the physical altercation, the suspect made attempts to grab the firearm of one of the arresting officers. Despite this attempt, police were able to successfully complete their arrest safely.

Four other suspects were located and arrested inside the home. All five were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A search of the home resulted in the seizure of a quantity of cocaine, a loaded modified shotgun, ammunition, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Thok GATTUOR, 24, of Mississauga, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm Without a Licence

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm With Ammunition

• Disarming a Peace Officer

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Resist Peace Officer

Kevin James Camelian JOHNSON, 45, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm Without a Licence

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm With Ammunition

Candace Delphine BOTTLE, 39, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm Without a Licence

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm With Ammunition

• Possession of Firearm/ Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

Lori Myrtle KENNEDY, 54, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm Without a Licence

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm With Ammunition

Andrew Joseph THOMPSON, 42, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm Without a Licence

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm With Ammunition

• Possession of Firearm/ Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

• Failure to Comply with Judicial Release

All five accused appeared in bail court on Thursday, December 10, 2020 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates. None of the charges have been proven in a court of law.

The Thunder Bay Police Service urges landlords who suspect or know of drug trafficking activity taking place in homes they rent to contact police. Call the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, www.p3tips.com.