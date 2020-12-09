Thunder Bay – NEWS – Another busy day for Thunder Bay Police Service Officers.

Police have arrested a Brampton, Ontario man on Tuesday following an investigation into a weekend assault involving two female victims.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers learned just before 8 am. on Sunday, December 6. 2002, about an assault that had occurred earlier and led to a victim being sent to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The police investigation discovered that the initial assault had apparently taken place at a residential address in the 900 block of Crawford Avenue at about 5 am earlier in the day.

The female victim of the assault was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment of her non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police uncovered there was a possible second victim.