Thunder Bay – NEWS – Another busy day for Thunder Bay Police Service Officers.
Police have arrested a Brampton, Ontario man on Tuesday following an investigation into a weekend assault involving two female victims.
Thunder Bay Police Service officers learned just before 8 am. on Sunday, December 6. 2002, about an assault that had occurred earlier and led to a victim being sent to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The police investigation discovered that the initial assault had apparently taken place at a residential address in the 900 block of Crawford Avenue at about 5 am earlier in the day.
The female victim of the assault was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment of her non-life threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, police uncovered there was a possible second victim.
Police returned to the address of the original incident and located another female victim.
The investigation identified a male suspect. The accused and victims were known to each other.
In the morning hours of Tuesday, December 8, 2020, an suspect was located, arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.
Brandon Geoffrey HINDS, 35, of Brampton, Ont., now faces two charges of Assault with a Weapon.
HINDS appeared in bail court on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date. None of the charges have been proven in a court of law.