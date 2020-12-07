Many traits define entrepreneurs. They are dynamic, ambitious, hard-working, resilient, and not averse to taking huge risks, but it’s perhaps their creativity and innovation, their willingness to think outside of the box and approach a problematic situation with a new perspective that marks them out from the crowd.

Bav Majithia has long believed in adopting a methodical, logical, and process-driven approach to any obstacles which stand in the way of his business pursuits. Such tenacity and single-mindedness have seen him win many awards for his entrepreneurial skills and has made him a definite name to watch in the worldwide business community. We caught up with the UK based serial entrepreneur to find out what makes him tick.

Q: Hello Bav, you’ve established yourself as a person who, if he doesn’t know how to do something, will find someone who can. Can you elaborate?

A: Well, there’s an old saying that you can’t force a square peg into a round hole, but I’m of the mindset that all you need to do is change the shape of the peg or the hole, and you’re good to go. In other words, if you feel a problem cannot be solved, try looking at it with a fresh pair of eyes, and you’ll soon find the solution. Employing the right people for the right job is the lifeblood of any business.

Q: Talking of business, what are you working on right now?

An energy drink called Mental Energy. It’s an exciting venture, more so because my business partner, Aarron Lambert and I created and developed it during the UK’s Covid-19 lockdown. As you can imagine, manufacturing and supply presented us with unique challenges during that difficult period. However, we still got the product out there and are immensely proud we did because it’s selling really well.

Q: You also manufactured, branded, and marketed a natural energy drink during the pandemic, called BEE IMMUNE, can you tell me a bit more about that?

A: Honey is one of nature’s secret weapons, and so we wanted to manufacture an immune-boosting drink that would contain honey as well as other natural ingredients such as turmeric, lemon, and lime. BEE IMMUNE provides a wide range of health benefits and has proved popular with customers across the world who have already taken out subscriptions for the product.

Q: Launching a new product is notoriously difficult at the best of times, but doing it during a pandemic is particularly high risk. Do you find you perform best when the odds are stacked against you, and your back is to the wall?

A: I think all entrepreneurs thrive under pressure, it’s in our DNA, but it all goes back to having a mindset where you need to deal with what’s in front of you. Everything else is abstract apart from the problem that demands solving; once that’s done, you can move on to other tasks.

Q: Your mentoring, coaching, and consulting company, Square Solution, has helped thousands of budding entrepreneurs and businesses achieve success. Do you still get the same buzz from watching others succeed?

A: Absolutely. When you can help someone overcome obstacles and rise above their circumstances to fulfill their true potential, it’s the best feeling in the world. For me, an entrepreneur gets things done, and providing someone else with the tools and skills to do this themselves just makes it a better world for everyone.