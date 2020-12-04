Great entrepreneurs often have unique backstories, and their businesses often arise from nothing. Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak started Apple in Jobs’ basement. Amazon was founded in Jeff Bezos’ garage. Nsenzi Salasini’s story is very similar. He got his start from his mother’s basement.

If you were to meet Nsenzi in the middle of the day, you might think he is just another young man. However, Nsenzi is anything but ordinary. Over the years, Nsenzi bootstrapped his way to success as an entrepreneur, becoming a marketing powerhouse and one of the go-to educators for entrepreneurs who want to leverage digital advertising to build their business.

So how did Nsenzi Salasini get a head and go from his mother’s basement to building a world class marketing platform? There are many factors that led him to where he is today but here are his top tips:

Utilize the power of social media advertising

After using paid ads to build his business and teaching thousands of others how to do the same, Nsenzi is one the most impactful digital advertising teachers in the world today.

Getting his message in front of the masses wasn’t easy at first. In order to reach more people in less time, Nsenzi turned to paid advertising on major social platforms like Facebook & Instagram. Now his and his clients ads are seen millions of times each month.

“The best way to scale and create predictability in your business is through paid advertising but I always recommend starting with a small budget or what you have and building from there.” Nsenzi says.

Give tremendous amounts of value

After creating and helping create ads that have generated millions of views, Nsenzi attributes the success of an offer to the amount of value given to the target market.

Nsenzi explains, “Whether you are just getting started or you’ve been in business for a long time, the people that can provide the most value to a specific audience and combine that with the exposure from paid traffic will always win out.”

Invest in yourself before you invest in your business

One thing you’ll notice about Nsenzi is that he is always reading, watching, or listening to something educational. He strongly believes information and education is an essential key to success and he practices what he preaches.

“Before you invest a dime into your business, you must invest in your knowledge. Books, audios, programs, they are all cheat codes to life. They can really compress time and shorten your learning curve in whatever area of life you are searching for success in.”

Now, with his Marketing Accelerator Program, Nsenzi is teaching and training others how to use paid advertising and systems to get customers

Nsenzi has truly taken the digital advertising industry by storm and is continuing to grow as more and more people are finding success by following his lead. He plans to continue expanding his reach and teaching many others the necessary skills to take control of their economic future.

