Thunder Bay – CRIME – Thunder Bay Police Service are seeking help from the public to identify a suspect connected to a recent robbery at a convenience store.

Police were originally dispatched to the Circle K convenience store at 745 Simpson Street just before 12:30 pm on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 following reports of a robbery that had just occurred.

Police learned a male had entered the store, placed store merchandise in a backpack and proceeded toward the store’s exit. The store clerk confronted the accused, which led to a physical altercation.

The suspect is described as a male who appears to be between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. He stands about 5’8” or 5’10” tall with a thin build and an olive-toned skin.

He wore a black leather jacket, a blue hoodie over his head, and a mostly black bandana with white writing covering his face. The suspect also wore dark shoes and brown khaki pants at the time of the incident.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit are now investigating this incident. In an effort to further that investigation police are issuing select surveillance footage showing the suspect at the time of the incident.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.