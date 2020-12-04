Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report that one woman is in the hospital with serious injuries, and another woman is in police custody following an assault on the city’s north side Thursday.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to reports of an injured female inside the Prince Arthur Hotel just after 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

When police arrived they located a seriously injured female who appeared to have been the victim of a recent assault.

A suspect was identified and located at the scene. The woman was taken into custody without incident, and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS transported the victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment of her injuries. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police continue to hold a scene and members of the Forensic Identification Unit and Major Crimes Unit are now involved as the investigation continues.

Mavis Pricilla Susan OSKINEEGISH, 26, of Summer Beaver, Ont., is charged with Aggravated Assault. She appeared in bail court on Friday, December 4, 2020 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of Monday, December 7, 2020.