TORONTO /Thunder Bay – Ontario’s doctors are worried that the record daily high of 1,855 Ontarians testing positive for COVID-19 will keep climbing unless behaviours change.

There were ten new confirmed cases reported by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Friday, November 27, 2020 and a total of 57 new confirmed cases since November 21st, 2020.

Getting those numbers down is going to be key to keeping the Thunder Bay District in the Yellow-Protect rating.

The Northwestern Health Unit was placed under the Yellow-Protect status earlier this week by the Health Unit and Province.

The OMA says that “The fact that a record 58,047 COVID tests were performed, about 10,000 more than the previous high, is a good sign that people are seeking help if they have symptoms. It’s important that people with symptoms get tested so they can start isolating themselves and trace anyone they have been in contact with to break the chain of transmission.”

“It’s still not enough,” say Dr. Samantha Hill, president of the Ontario Medical Association. “We have the opportunity to learn from the horrific experiences of others. We have a responsibility to behave in a way that minimizes our individual exposures to the virus in the first place.”

Dr. Hill said the numbers will get worse as the holidays approach unless every one of us does our part. “The numbers reflect people. Our parents, our grandparents, our siblings, our friends. I know it’s hard. But just as we did in March and April, we all need to stay home as much as possible.”

Doctors believe that stopping the spread and reopening Ontario safely and for a sustained length of time require better testing, contact tracing and isolation of everyone who has or might have COVID.

Ontario’s doctors support the Ontario Government’s message to stay home and celebrate the holidays only with members of your own household.

In addition, take your doctor’s expert advice and do these five things to reduce the spread of COVID:

Wash your hands often.

Wear a mask or face covering at all times unless you are at home with housemates or outdoors with guaranteed two metres distance from others.

Stay away from crowded places.

Gather only with members of your household. Don’t invite others into your home.

Download the COVID-19 app and/or keep track of where you go and when.

“I want to support today’s statement by the Premier and the Minister of Health that we are all in this together,” said OMA CEO Allan O’Dette. “We all want to get our holiday shopping done and support local business, but let’s do it safely. The more we do to reduce the spread of COVID-19 now, the better it will be for everyone’s health and the economy.”