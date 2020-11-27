Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update: The City of Thunder Bay is implementing new screening measures which will come into effect on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 12:01 am EST.

The City’s active screening tool will not permit members of the public to enter any city facility if they have travelled outside of Northwestern Ontario in the previous 14 days.

Dr. Janet DeMille, Medical Officer of Health, strongly recommends that due to the rapidly changing and rising case numbers across the country, travel outside of Northwestern Ontario is not advisable and should be for essential reasons only.

“We anticipated that increased travel could be a contributing factor to a second wave,” said Mayor Bill Mauro. “Our advocacy on travel restrictions and the announcement by the Health Unit is a positive step that we can take as a Corporation to better protect our residents.”

The City recognizes that some members of the public may have to travel for essential reasons such as medical care or other reasons. If a resident requires accommodation, they can contact the appropriate area at which they are requesting service and all efforts will made to accommodate their needs.

The travel advisory for city staff began today.

“The health and safety of city staff and the residents they serve is essential, so we are taking a preventative approach to protect them from COVID-19,” said Norm Gale, City Manager.

The new screening questions include:

In the past 14 days has a member of your household returned from travel outside of Northwestern Ontario and developed symptoms of COVID-19?

Have you travelled outside of Northwestern Ontario (Manitoba border to Manitouwadge) in the past 14 days?

This information is being used for contact tracing purposes and to ensure individuals are not entering if exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19.

If the individual answers YES to any of the above questions, they have not passed and will be advised to not enter the facility (including any that are outdoor, or partially outdoor). They will be instructed to go home to self-isolate immediately and contact the Thunder Bay COVID-19 Assessment Centre to be assessed and scheduled for testing.