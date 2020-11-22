GREENSTONE – On Saturday, December 5, 2020, officers from the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) as well as members of the Superior North Emergency Medical Service (SNEMS) will be collecting food and other items in support of the Greenstone Harvest Centre, the local food bank which provides support to families all over Greenstone!

Greenstone OPP share, “We will be accepting all non-perishable food items, peanut butter, canned food, cereal, pasta and sauce, baby food/diapers, baking supplies, juice boxes and nut-free snacks. Cash donations will also be accepted.”

The event will take place on December 5, 2020, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at Pat’s No Frills and Daneff’s Food Market in Geraldton, and from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at the FreshMart in Longlac.

Donations can be dropped off prior to December 5th at Pat’s No Frills, Daneff’s Food Market, Kinna-aweya Legal Clinic or Joel’s Live Bait in Geraldton, FreshMart in Longlac, as well as the Greenstone OPP Detachment or any Superior North EMS base in Greenstone.