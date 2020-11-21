LAC SEUL First Nation – News – Kristianna Gray, a 28-year-old resident of Lac Seul First Nation has been arrested following a police investigation into a stabbing that happened on November 19, 2020 in Frenchman’s Head.

Lac Seul Police Service responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in Frenchman’s Head on Thursday, police and EMS found one victim with injuries.

The stabbing victim was taken by EMS to the Meno-Ya-Win Health Centre in Sioux Lookout to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of their investigation, the Lac Seul Police Service arrested and charged Gray with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failure to comply with a release order.

Gray is being held in custody for a bail hearing.

None of the charges have been proven in court.