Thunder Bay – Weather – Good morning Western and Northern Ontario. The cold spot in the region is -10.8 ° C or 12.6 ° F in the north at Muskrat Dam First Nation. It is snowing lightly in Thunder Bay, Dryden, and Kenora.

Thunder Bay Forecast

It is snowing lightly at 06:00 am in Thunder Bay, the temperature is 0° C. The snow will end later this morning. We will then see cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of flurries. There is a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Winds will become northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. The temperature will fall to minus 2° C this afternoon. Wind chill minus 11° C this afternoon.

For Friday night, expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13° C. Wind chill minus 10° C this evening and minus 18° C overnight.

The record high temperature for this day was in 1982 when it was 13.8° C. The record cold temperature was recorded in 1978 when it was -22.2° C.

Sioux Lookout

Sioux Lookout will see snow flurries which will end this afternoon, then will see cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Winds up to 15 km/h. The temperature will be steady near minus 6° C. The wind chill will be minus 9° C this morning and minus 15° C this afternoon.

For Friday night, there will be cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11° C. Wind chill near minus 15° C.

Washaho Cree Nation – Fort Severn

It is -6° C in Washaho Cree Nation this morning, Ontario’s most northern community. There will be a few snow flurries ending early this morning then mainly cloudy skies with 30 percent chance of more snow flurries. Winds will be northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 10° C this afternoon. Wind chill minus 13° C this morning and minus 23° C this afternoon.

Tonight the weather service is calling for partly cloudy skies with winds blowing west 20 km/h. Low minus 19° C. Wind chill near minus 29° C. With the wind chill there is a risk of frostbite.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is -6° C in Kenora this morning. Snow flurries ending early this afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of additional flurries. Winds becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 5° C. The wind chill will make it feel more like minus 9° C this morning and minus 15° C this afternoon.

Tonight cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries are predicted by Environment Canada. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The overnight low minus 11° C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like near minus 16° C.

Travel Updates: