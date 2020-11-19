ORILLIA – An Ontario Provincial Police Officer has died. PC Marc Hovingh, a 28 year veteran of the OPP died today in the line of duty while responding to an incident on Manitoulin Island. There are few details right now, but there is a reported heavy police presence in Gore Bay, in the area of Scotland Road, Hindman Trail and 10th Road on Manitoulin Island.

With great sadness I advise that PC Marc Hovingh, a 28 year veteran of the #OPP, has succumbed to his injuries sustained while bravely serving in the line of duty. Our hearts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this tragic time #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/9cVsYhUqcv — Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) November 19, 2020

Ontario Premier Doug Ford in a statement said, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of provincial Constable Mark Hovingh who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Manitoulin Island and hope for the speedy recovery of the other officer in this senseless act of violence.”

Official Opposition NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has issued the following statement: “The sorrow of an officer fallen will be felt province-wide. We are so saddened to learn that OPP Constable Marc Hovingh has been killed, and that a second officer has sustained injuries on Manitoulin Island in the line of duty today.

I extend the heartfelt condolences of the Official Opposition to the family and loved ones of Constable Hovingh, as well as to all members of the OPP, who will feel this loss profoundly. May you find some comfort in each other during this incredibly painful time.”

MPP for the Algoma-Manitoulin Riding Michael Mantha has also issued a statement: “The tight-knit community of Manitoulin Island is devastated at the tragic loss of Constable Marc Hovingh. My deepest condolences are with his family, his friends and all who will miss him, including members of the policing community throughout Ontario.

“On Manitoulin Island, OPP officers are our friends and our neighbours. On duty and off, they play an active role in Manitoulin life. We will be forever changed by the devastating loss of one of our own. Manitoulin is also strong, and I have faith that we will come together to grieve and to heal, to support Constable Hovingh’s loved ones, and to remember a hero gone too soon.”