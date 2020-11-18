Thunder Bay – NEWS – The battle by Thunder Bay Police against illegal drugs in our community continues.

On Tuesday, Thunder Bay Police arrested and charged three people, including two GTA residents, following an investigation into drug-trafficking activity on the city’s north side Tuesday.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant, with assistance from the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, at a residential address in the zero-to-100 block of Algoma Street South just before 4 pm EST on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

As a result of their search police arrested three people and seized a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, about $3,225 CAD, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Accused individuals were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Felix Eneye AJAYI, 27, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

Colin David DUNCAN, 48, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Hamza JAMA, 23, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

All three appeared in bail court on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates. None of the charges have been proven in court.