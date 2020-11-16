Sioux Lookout – News – The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) is asking members of the public to complete their survey on health behaviours and other factors that impact health.

Those who fill out the online survey will have a chance to win a pair of Apple AirPods Pro, or a Fitbit Versa 3.

Anyone living in the region who is over 18 is able to participate.

The survey will help NWHU staff understand more about how people’s experiences and life circumstances affect the health of our region. This information will be incorporated into future planning for NWHU services.

The survey will be open for the rest of November. A link can be found here: https://www. surveymonkey.com/r/NWHU_Health_Survey.