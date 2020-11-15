SACHIGO LAKE – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a freezing drizzle advisory for Northern Ontario fly-in communities.

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

The weather service says that areas of freezing drizzle are expected to continue into this afternoon. The freezing drizzle is expected to continue into this afternoon before changing to scattered flurries later this afternoon.

These weather conditions could impact flying conditions for Northern Ontario. If you are travelling by air, check with your airline to ensure your flight is on time. Similar conditions are being reported for Sioux Lookout.

