Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 41-year-old Yvonne OOSHAG an Indigenous woman.

Yvonne was last heard from on the morning of November 13th, 2020. She is known to frequent the area of Cumberland Street North in Thunder Bay.

Yvonne is 5’9″ tall and weighs about 160 lbs, with a medium complexion, dark brown eyes and straight black hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Yvonne OOSHAG is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.