Thunder Bay – BUSINESS – The North Superior Workforce Planning Board, the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, Northern Policy Institute, and the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission have been working together since April by running recurring surveys to gauge the impact the pandemic and related support measures are having on local businesses.

These surveys will ensure that the voices of businesses in Thunder Bay District are heard in recovery planning. This month’s burning question is whether you plan to apply for the new Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy.

Please take 10-15 minutes to fill out the survey and help us get you the supports you need.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YS326WZ