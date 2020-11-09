WINNIPEG – COVID-19 – The province of Manitoba continues to see COVID-19 numbers climb. There were an additional 318 cases of the virus in the City of Winnipeg.

Public health officials reported on the three additional deaths due to COVID-19 including:

• a female in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region;

• a female in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region; and

• a female in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Seine River Retirement Home.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 9.2 per cent and 441 new cases of the virus have been identified as of 9:30 am on November 8, 2020.

This brings the total lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 8,130 cases.

The test positivity rate in Winnipeg is 8.9 percent. Officials advise however, that this number does not reflect the situation in other parts of the province, as cases continue to be identified outside Winnipeg.

Sunday’s data shows:

• 16 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• 12 cases in the Northern health region;

• nine cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• 86 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• 318 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows:

• 4,849 active cases and 3,175 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• there are 173 people in hospital with 25 people in intensive care; and

• the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 106.

Laboratory testing numbers show 3,590 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 285,269. Case investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.

Public health advises that in order to maintain the capacity for testing symptomatic people, testing appointments for people who are asymptomatic will not be booked unless directed by public health. At this time, individuals who are not experiencing symptoms may be turned away from testing sites. Employers are asked to only send employees for testing if they have symptoms or if testing has been recommended by public health officials.

The chief provincial public health officer urges Manitobans to not socialize with people from outside their household, to significantly reduce the number of close contacts and avoid closed-in or crowded spaces. In addition, they should focus on these fundamentals to help stop the spread of COVID-19:

• Stay home if you are sick, or when any member of your family is sick.

• Physically distance when you are with people outside your household.

• If you cannot physically distance, wear a mask to help reduce the risk to others or as required by public health orders.

Public health officials are also advising the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region and Southern Health–Santé Sud region that anyone who is symptomatic, or has a household member who is symptomatic, the entire household needs to self-isolate pending COVID-19 test results.

The symptomatic individual needs to stay in their own room and, if possible, use their own bathroom and not use common areas.