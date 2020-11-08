KENORA – Kenora MP Eric Melillo shares his weekly update:

Dear Constituents,

As Remembrance Day approaches, may we all do our parts to honour the legacies of our veterans. Their courage and sacrifice is an example to all of us.

I had a very productive week in Ottawa, holding the government to account for everything from healthcare, clean water, and food security to energy development and support for small businesses.

On Monday, I asked a pair of questions about the Neskantaga Water Crisis, calling on the government to take responsibility for what needs to be done to fix the problem and ensure all communities have clean water.

I also participated in the debate on Bill C-8, which would amend Canada’s Citizenship Oath to acknowledge Indigenous treaty rights. This is an important symbolic gesture, although we must not neglect the more tangible actions needed to advance reconciliation.

Later that evening, I questioned Liberal Parliamentary Secretary Terry Sheehan about a questionable FedNor loan given to Skritswap, a tech company that largely operates in Southern Ontario. MP Sheehan seemed incensed that I even asked the question, but I am committed to holding this program to account and ensuring money meant for Northern Ontario is actually spent in Northern Ontario.

On Tuesday, the Indigenous and Northern Affairs Committee met to continue our study on the impact of COVID-19. I asked Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed about reductions in air service to northern communities and its impact on food security in the North.

The next day, I had the chance to question Prime Minister Trudeau on northern issues, including the Liberals’ northern drilling ban.

I also delivered a Member’s Statement saluting Canada’s veterans and encouraging Canadians to support struggling local Legions.

On Thursday, I stood up for Cystic Fibrosis patients, pushing the government to make the lifesaving drug Trikafta available for Canadians.

That night, the Committee of the Whole sat late into the evening to discuss updates to the wage subsidy and commercial rent subsidy. I spoke about how many small businesses – particularly seasonal and tourism operations in the Kenora riding – struggled to make use of these programs, and urged the government to consult small businesses on their implementation.

And on Friday morning, I spoke in the House about how the Liberal government has neglected northern communities on everything from economic development to infrastructure and social supports.

The Conservative Party will be there for the North, supporting small businesses and industries like forestry, mining, and tourism; standing up for the rights of law-abiding firearms owners, and fighting for improved infrastructure and the internet.

As always, if there is anything my office can assist you with, or if you would like to arrange a meeting, please call me at 807-468-2170 (Kenora) or 807-223-2182 (Dryden) or contact me by email at eric.melillo@parl.gc.ca.

Sincerely,

Eric Melillo

Member of Parliament