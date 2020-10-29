OTTAWA – COVID-19 – In lieu of an in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

“As the resurgence of COVID-19 activity continues in Canada, we are tracking a range of epidemiological indicators to monitor where the disease is most active, where it is spreading and how it is impacting the health of Canadians and public health, laboratory and healthcare capacity. The following is the latest summary on national numbers and trends, and the actions we all need to be taking to maintain COVID-19 at manageable levels across the country.

Since the first cases were reported in March 2020, there have been 225,586 cases of COVID-19, including 10,032 deaths reported in Canada; these cumulative numbers tell us about the overall burden of COVID-19 illness to date. Though the cumulative number is high and continues to increase, it is important to remember that the vast majority of Canadians remain susceptible to COVID-19. This is why it is important for everyone to continue with individual precautions that will keep ourselves, our families and our communities safer.

At this time, there are 26,687 active cases across the country. The latest national-level data indicate daily averages of 2,747 new cases (Oct 22-28) and close to 75,000 people tested, with 3.1% testing positive (Oct 11-17). Outbreaks continue to contribute to COVID-19 spread in Canada. These vary in size from just a few cases to larger clusters occurring in a range of settings including long-term care and assisted living facilities, schools, congregate living settings, industrial work settings and large social gatherings. Larger clusters tell us that closed and crowded setting and/or not sufficiently maintaining public health practises, such as physical distancing and mask-wearing, can amplify spread of the virus.

The number of people experiencing severe illness continues to increase. Provincial and territorial data indicate that an average of 1,095 people with COVID-19 was being treated in Canadian hospitals each day during the most recent 7-day period (Oct 22-28), including 228 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. During the same period, there was an average of 29 COVID-19-related deaths reported daily.

As hospitalisations and deaths tend to lag behind increased disease activity by one to several weeks, the concern is that we have yet to see the extent of severe impacts associated with the ongoing increase in COVID-19 disease activity. Presently, we are already seeing the increased strain on the health system, including in areas where infection rates are highest. Some of the impacts involve hospitals having to postpone non-urgent procedures and elective surgeries, as well as staff absenteeism due to illness or the need to quarantine when outbreaks occur in health care institutions. As well, with the anticipated increase in influenza and respiratory infections that is typically seen during the Fall and Winter, additional demands on the health system are likely. This is why it is so important for people of all ages to maintain public health practises that keep respiratory infection rates low. Collectively our efforts are crucial to keeping the spread of COVID-19 at a manageable level. This enables us to preserve healthcare, public health and laboratory system capacity while helping us maintain our social and economic wellbeing.

Canada needs a collective effort to sustain the public health response through to the end of the pandemic while balancing the health, social and economic consequences. We can all do our part by keeping our number of in-person close contacts low and committing to proven effective public health practices; stay home/self-isolate if you have any symptoms, maintain physical distancing, wear a face mask as appropriate, and keep up with hand, cough and surface hygiene. Canadians can also go the extra mile by sharing credible information on COVID-19 risks and prevention practises and measures to reduce COVID-19 in communities and by downloading the COVID Alert app to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Read my backgrounder to access more COVID-19 Information and Resources on ways to reduce the risks and protect yourself and others.”