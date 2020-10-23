THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a Thursday single-vehicle collision that left a motorist with serious injuries.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were originally dispatched to the area of Hilldale and Melbourne Roads at about 9:40 pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 following reports of a collision.

When officers arrived they located the vehicle and motorist involved. The vehicle, a white truck, appeared to be severely damaged on Melbourne Road just east of Hilldale Road.

The driver, who was believed to be the lone occupant of the vehicle at the time of the collision, was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by Superior North EMS paramedics for further treatment of his injuries.

The 29-year-old Thunder Bay man remains at the hospital for treatment of possible life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Traffic Unit are now investigating.