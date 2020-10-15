KIRKLAND LAKE – The Ontario Provincial Police are saddened to report an off-duty constable with the service died in Kirkland Lake after she was seriously injured by a hunting rifle.

Provincial Constable Jennifer Landry was a member of the Temiskaming Shores Detachment of the OPP and had been posted to the Englehart office for just over two years. Constable Landry was not on duty at the time of this incident.

The OPP state that on October 13, 2020, at 5:08 pm EDT, members of the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a seriously injured person resulting from the discharge of a hunting rifle at a residence on Poplar Avenue in Kirkland Lake.

Jennifer Landry, a 43-year-old from Kirkland Lake, was transported by Temiskaming EMS to a nearby hospital with a serious life-threatening gunshot injury where she was pronounced deceased.

Landry is a former Nishnawbe Aski Nation Police Service Officer.

This is a heartbreaking day for @OPP_NER and NAPS in North Ontario.

We lost an incredible officer who cared about the people of our region.

Deepest sympathies for your family, friends and comrades.

Go to the angels Jennifer. @NANComms https://t.co/mMcprJdNx0 — Charlie Angus NDP (@CharlieAngusNDP) October 14, 2020

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Kirkland Lake OPP Crime Unit and OPP North East Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS). A post-mortem is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 16, 2020, in Sudbury.