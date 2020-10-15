THUNDER BAY – Good morning! At 4:30 am EDT the cold spot in Ontario is Washaho Cree Nation/Fort Severn with a temperature of -3.8°C recorded at the Fort Severn Airport

The forecast for Thunder Bay today is calling for cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of wet flurries. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Today’s high +4°C.

For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds of up to 15 km/h are in the forecast. The overnight low minus 5. The wind chill will be -8°C overnight.

Heading into Friday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Friday high will be +6°C.

Washaho Cree Nation

For Thursday expect a mix of sun and cloud. Winds becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High plus 1°C. The windchill will feel like -11°C in the morning.

Tonight, there will be mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the evening. Low -6°C with the wind chill making it feel like -12°C overnight.

For Friday, the weather service is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of flurries A daytime high of 3°C.



Sioux Lookout

For the passenger air gateway to the north, expect mainly cloudy conditions for Thursday with a 60 percent chance of flurries. Winds will be north 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. High +2°C with the wind chill of -8°C in the morning.

Thursday night Sioux Lookout can expect partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of flurries. Winds will be west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -7°C however those winds will mean it will feel more like -12°C overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

The Weather Service says to expect mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds of up to 15 km/h. Thursday’s high +3°C with a wind chill making it feel like -6°C in the morning.

For Thursday night expect cloudy skies to continue with a with 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds west 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low 3°C. Wind chill -7°C overnight.