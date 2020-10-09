Customer service should be at the forefront of your business, as customers are the bread and butter of any business! That being said, if you are lucky enough to already have a large number of customers, keeping on top of requests, feedback, and inquiries all the while keeping it personal, can become somewhat overwhelming and possibly unmanageable depending on the team you have in place providing customer service.

Technology has come a long way, and there are some customer service activities that do not need to be done by a person, leaving employees more time to provide a personalised customer experience where automation just won’t cut it.

With this in mind, let’s look at how you can improve customer experience by using automation.

“Don’t leave your customers hanging! Let them know you are on your way.”

Automate email follow-ups

Email and webchat are now popular channels for customers to reach out to companies, especially this year where in-person contact has been extremely limited. Because of this, it might be difficult for businesses to get to grips with the influx of inquiries or complaints that might come in, so letting customers know that you have received the email and that they will be attended to within a certain period of time can put the customer’s mind at ease and lets them know their initiation of contact has been registered.

Another useful thing about automated email replies is that they can be customised, so consider answering your most frequent questions in the reply so they can get the information they are looking for even faster.

“Make sure your customers want to return to you.”

Automate your customer onboarding process

Your customer onboarding process is imperative to the customer experience as it takes care of the customers after the purchase has been made. Not furthering customer service past that point is a mistake, and with another added element to customer service, it might be difficult to keep up. Automating your customer service onboarding process is a fantastic way to engage customers without having to use up any more time, and will keep them interested in returning after a satisfactory experience. Check your customer success metrics to make sure your product or service is meeting customer service expectations, how much they use it, and other information to help guide you through your automated customer onboarding process.

“Save both time and money by automating repetitive work.”

Reduce repetitive work with automation

Using an automated help desk or bot can really help reduce repetitive work. This approach often involves a form of frequently asked questions. Having a bot answer immediately without any input or interaction from an employee offers the best of both worlds. It gives the customer what they are looking for almost instantly, and also frees up a lot more time for employees to work on the questions that have not been covered or customers who require more specific help.

These are just a few ways in which you can help automate your business to enhance your customer service.