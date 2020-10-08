THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Public Library has been planning for a phasing in of library service to the community. We are taking a deliberately slow and safe approach for the health and safety of Library staff and the public.

We are planning to move to phase six as of October 14, 2020. In phase six, we will be offering select services inside a limited area at all four library locations. New hours of operation will also go into effect on Monday, October 19, 2020. The new hours at all locations will be Monday and Tuesday open from Noon to 6:30 pm and on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday we will be open from 10 am to 4:30 pm.

Services in phase six will include: a selection of grab and go materials; a readers advisory service for those who need help selecting their next item; holds pick up and returns; free, no contact faxing, scanning and photocopying; as well as battery recycling drop off. We will also be issuing new library cards and updating library cards and patron records. For the safety of patrons and staff, self-check usage is strongly encouraged so please bring your library card and PIN. Library patrons will be screened at the door prior to entering and will have fifteen minutes in the branch to take care of library business.

A ‘hold’ is created when an item has been reserved for a specific library member at a specific library location. Holds can be placed in person, online at www.tbpl.ca, or by phone at 345-8275. A library card number and PIN is necessary to place a hold online.

Library members will receive an email or a phone call when an item they have on hold becomes available. Holds can be picked up during hours of operation.

We do not have a timeline for when we will move from phase six to phase seven as this will depend on staff safety, building preparation, staff capacity and public safety. The second wave of Covid-19, Provincial regulations and health advice will also be factored into our decision making.

Library staff will continue to offer collections, services, and programs online during all seven phases on our website and social media.

Check the TBPL website and Facebook page for the most current information. Find us on social media @TBayPL / website www.tbpl.ca We will also issue regular updates to the media and the community as we move forward.