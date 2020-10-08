THUNDER BAY – The battle, seemingly endless against illegal and dangerous drugs in our community continues.

On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, Thunder Bay Police Service officers arrested and charged three suspects following an investigation into ongoing drug trafficking activity in the city.

Officers with the Intelligence Unit identified a residential address in the 200 block of Cornwall Avenue as being connected to the drug-trafficking activity.

On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at about 3:50 pm EDT, officers executed a search warrant at that address. When police entered the home they located four people, three of whom were arrested without incident.

As a result of their search police located and seized a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected Fentanyl, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Carlo Allan ANDERSON, 45, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Isaiah Omari BANTON, 20, of Kitchener, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Joshua Alijah SAMUELS, 21, of Ajax, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Breach of Probation x 2

All three appeared in bail court on Thursday, October 8, 2020, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.