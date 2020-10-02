Thunder Bay – NEWS – A 40-Year-Old man faces charges of distributing child pornography and obstructing a peace officer. Thunder Bay Police report that their investigation started on September 23, 2020, when the Cyber Crimes Unit became aware of a local Internet user sharing suspected child pornography.

Police say that the man, Steven Edward SIEMIENIUK of Thunder Bay was arrested and charged on Thursday, October 1, 2020

As a result of their ongoing investigation, police identified the residential address of the Internet user.

A warrant for the home in the 100 block of Finlayson Street was obtained and executed, with assistance from members of the TBPS’s Community Oriented Response (COR) Unit, on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Additional investigation identified a suspect, who was later located and arrested by members of the TBPS’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit.

During the arrest the accused attempted to destroy a device that was suspected of containing child pornography.

Steven Edward SIEMIENIUK has been charged with Distributing Child Pornography, and Obstruct Peace Officer.

The police say that their investigation remains ongoing.

SIEMIENIUK appeared in bail court on Friday, October 2, 2020, and was released with a future appearance date.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law.