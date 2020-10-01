As an unfortunate part of aging, for many, sleep can be scarce and evasive, as getting a good night’s rest can be difficult the older we get. In recent years, common solutions often revolve around examining sleeping habits, eating habits, breathing problems, back problems pertaining to mattress types, and more. But for some, stress and other psychological factors come into play. And while sleeping meds are generally avoided due to addictive properties, Americans everywhere are eager to find natural, holistic solutions. Over the last five years, the holistic community has seen an uptick in a particular natural source—cannabis. While many associate cannabis with marijuana and smoking, at its core, cannabis is a natural plant that has been used for centuries for an array of ailments, including sleep.

Odds are you’ve heard of CBD—the active ingredient in cannabis that does not contain THC, the component of cannabis that elicits a high. While CBD products are gaining popularity coming in various forms like creams, oils, gummies, even dog treats, CBD is especially used to aid sleep. And with an influx of new CBD brands on the market, when looking for a new CBD product to try for a good night’s sleep, IGNITE CBD has everything you need. They offer everything from CBD gummies to oils, tinctures and more. IGNITE’s products not only vary in dosage size to accommodate any user’s needs, but all of their products additionally come from 100% U.S. grown hemp—a must have in CBD products.

With products made for CBD beginners and even the most experienced of users, IGNITE offers consumers the highest quality and best value of CBD products. With competitive pricing, IGNITE often comes in lower than competitors like Charlotte’s Web, NuLeaf Naturals, and CBDistillery. For around the price point of $20, IGNITE offers their best-selling CBD drops that have been specifically used to facilitate a solid, sound night’s sleep. By simply administering a few drops under one’s tongue or even rubbing a few drops into one’s temple or opting for CBD gummies, IGNITE has been a lifesaver for those looking for sleep relief.

And despite the fact that the market has been utterly oversaturated with new CBD products and lines, IGNITE truly is the one company, tried, true, and tested, meeting every CBD user’s criteria when searching for a high quality, affordable product.

To learn more about IGNITE and their selection of CBD products, visit their website.