Whether it is cardio day or our daily commute, we love our leggings. They are the universal uniform of the empowered, busy, gym-grinding, didn’t-have-time-to-change gains girl. And now with the launch of their third party logistics (3PL) warehouse in Greenwood, Indiana, our five favorite leggings from Australia will ensure US deliveries average 2-3 days.

As versatile as they are, some leggings are better for certain activities than others. Leggings designed for movie-marathons and working from home are not necessarily going to perform as well as in the gym during your leg workout (think squats and lunges).

Lounge

Think lazy days and weekends, NetFlix and movie marathons. These cozy classics are made for lifestyle wear that look great and feel comfortable when you’re at your most relaxed.



Track Leggings

Price: $54.95

Fabrics: 95% Cotton / 5% Elastane

Features: Full length, fitted design, high waist

Function: Throw these lifestyle leggings on before or after a workout for a classic, sporty look. Features an ultra-soft stretch fabric created for comfort and support.

Seamless

Our personal favorites. Super flexible, these seamless leggings offer unrestricted movement through gym and cardio workouts.

Electra Seamless

Price: $62.95

Fabrics: 65% Nylon / 25% Polyester / 10% Spandex

Features: High waist, seamless fabric.

Function: Dominate the squat rack and your leg workout with this high quality fabric

Seamless Staples

Price: $62.95

Fabrics: 65% Nylon / 25% Polyester / 10% Spandex

Features: Full length, seamless fabric, high waist

Function: Effortless, unrestricted movement for complete confidence during your workouts.

Performance

Heavy lifts, HITT sessions and gains. These leggings, produced in collaboration with Natalie Eva Marie, offer sweat-wicking, high-performance fabrics that have you covered for whatever the workout throws at you.



NEM x RW Scrunch Bum

Price: $54.95

Fabrics: Main: 80% Polyester / 20% Spandex | Mesh: 85% Nylon / 15% Elastane

Features: Full length, squat-proof, scrunch bum

Function: Created in collaboration with former WWE and fitness pro Natalie Eva Marie, these sweat-wicking leggings are created for performance, so you can give your all every single day.

Everyday

Suitable for yoga and pilates, the squat rack and even Sunday brunch. Comfortable, flexible and most importantly, they look great!





Staples Scrunch Bum

Price: $62.95

Fabrics: 88% Nylon / 12% Spandex

Features: Full length, squat-proof, scrunch bum

Function: Four-way stretch fabric, suitable for everyday wear. Great looking, flattering leggings.

More Tips For Shopping At Ryderwear

Once you pick your preferred fabric and leggings style, Ryderwear provide you with additional advice on sizing, as some of their leggings run a little small i.e. if you’re a small you might need to consider extra small. A few other tips to keep in mind: